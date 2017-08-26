About 25 percent of U.S. Gulf oil output offline due to Harvey

2017-08-26 23:05 | www.trend.az | 0

About 25 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production is offline due to Tropical Storm Harvey, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Saturday, Reuters reported.

That equates to roughly 428,568 barrels of oil per day out of the roughly 1.75 million bpd pumped from the Gulf. The amount of oil production offline increased from Friday, when roughly 22 percent of output was affected.

About 26 percent of Gulf natural gas production is offline, or about 835 million cubic feet per day, BSEE said.

Roughly 112 platforms have been evacuated in the Gulf so far as a result of Harvey, about 15 percent of those in the region. Half of the drilling rigs in the Gulf have also been evacuated, BSEE said.

BSEE tabulates the data by polling 30 Gulf operators.