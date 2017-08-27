Iraqi Tal Afar fully liberated from Daesh terrorists

Iraqi city of Tal Afar has been fully liberated from militants of Daesh terrorist group, Brig. Gen. Najim Jubouri told Sputnik on Saturday.

"On the [Tal Afar] city plan, nothing is left [seized by terrorists], the cleanup is underway," Jubouri said.

On August 20, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced that the Iraqi government forces started the military offensive aimed at retaking Tal Afar, which is located 30 miles away from recently liberated Mosul. The city is the last major Daesh stronghold near the Iraqi-Syrian border.