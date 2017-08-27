MP: British delegation to visit Tehran for consular talks

Member of Majlis (parliament) national security and foreign policy commission Alireza Rahimi said on Saturday that a delegation from British Foreign Office is to visit Iran to hold negotiations on consular affairs, IRNA reported.

He pointed to a meeting of Iran-UK parliamentary friendship group, and said that during the meeting held in Tehran the UK parliamentarian accompanied by the ambassador and the UK embassy staff, the British ambassador explained about executive obstacles in the way of issuing UK visa for Iranian citizens.

During the meeting, the person responsible for Iran's desk in the British Foreign Office announced that currently the UK embassy is issuing 150 visas every week in Tehran and by increasing the number of personnel in this section, issuing visas for 250 persons weekly would be possible.

Rahimi said that the process to increase visa for Iranian citizens has already been done in the UK Foreign Office and it is predictable that in consulate talks in October the two sides reach agreement to increase ceiling for more visa.

He reminded that limitation on issuing visa for Iranian citizens has caused some of them present their request in neighboring countries embassies, which has created problems for them.