Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

2017-08-27 09:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 118 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Aug. 27.

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Mazam, Gizilhajili, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the surrounding districts.