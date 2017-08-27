S. Pars ups gas condensates exports by 31%

South Pars oil and gas fields have exported over 17.8 million tons of gas condensates since last year which showed 31% growth in weight compared with last year, a customs official said, İRNA reported.

The value of the exported gas condensates stood at 6.9 billion dollar, Managing Director of Pars Special Energy Economic Zone for customs affairs Ahmad Pour Heidar told Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday.

The total amount of exports from South Pars shows 25% rise in weight and 12% in value compared with the previous year's corresponding period, he said.

Pour Heidar went on to say that the goods have been exported to China, Japan, South Korea, India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Turkey, Egypt, UAE and Kuwait.

The South Pars/North Dome field is a natural-gas condensate field located in the Persian Gulf. It is by far the world's largest natural gas field. Iran and Qatar jointly own the gas field.