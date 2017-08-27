Iran minister underscores ties in quantum field with world

Iran Minister of Communications and Information Technology emphasized establishing relations in quantum field with global bodies, IRNA repotred.

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi made the remarks Sunday in the first National Quantum Technology conference.

'We should support the infrastructures related to quantum,' Azari Jahromi said.

'No technology has ever been able to change human life like quantum,' he added.

'Quantum has had social and cultural effects on human life,' the Iranian minister noted.

Azari Jahromi went on to say that eighty percent of the world activities are related to cyber space.

The first national quantum technology conference was held in Tehran on Sunday with the attendance of communication minister, head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi and some other experts in quantum field.

The event aimed at paving the way for introducing quantum technologies inside the country and getting familiar with the latest achievements in this field.

Quantum technology is a new field of physics and engineering, which transitions some of the properties of quantum mechanics, especially quantum entanglement, quantum superposition and quantum tunnelling, into practical applications such as quantum computing, quantum sensing, quantum cryptography, quantum simulation, quantum metrology and quantum imaging.