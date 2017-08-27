Iran to run photonic entanglement test in months: Nuclear official

Iran is expected to carry out a photonic entanglement test in the coming months, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said here on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Photonic entanglement has a wide range of applications in quantum computation and communication.

It will be for the first time that such a test is done in a country in the West Asia region and in the World of Islam, Ali-Akbar Salehi said.

'Conducting a photonic entanglement test constitutes the first step towards development of the quantum technology,' Salehi said.

Addressing a national conference on quantum technology, he said the Iranian sientists do not lag behind other countries that have access to the quantum technology.

Similar to modern nations, like those in Europe, if Iran manages to keep the same pace, it is going to make great achievements in the quantum technology, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said.

Iran after the nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers, became a member of the international nuclear community, said Salehi, referring to the nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Iran now and after the JCPOA, is a member of the Euratom club, he said.

The European Atomic Energy Community (EAEC or Euratom) is an international organization founded in 1957 with the purpose of creating a specialist market for nuclear power in Europe, developing nuclear energy and distributing it to its member states while selling the surplus to non-member states.