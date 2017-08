Iran exports $3bn of minerals in 3 months

Iran has exported some $3 billion of minerals in the first three months of the current Iranian year (started March 21), Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Jafar Sarqeini said on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Speaking to reporters, Sarqeini said that Iran's overall exports of minerals are expected to exceed $9 billion by the end of year.

Iran exported some $6.6 billion of minerals last year, the official said.