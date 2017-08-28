Operation against drug dealers underway in Turkey

2017-08-28 10:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

An operation against drug dealers is being carried out in the Mugla province in the south of Turkey, the province’s police said, Aug. 28.

The operation involves 250 police officers.

No other details are reported.

It should be recalled that, Bonzai (cheap synthetic drug) is the most widespread drug among teenagers in Turkey. More than 400 people die annually as a result of using the Bonzai drug.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare, Istanbul ranks first in the consumption of Bonzai drug in the country.

More than 300,000 people have been detained in Istanbul for using and selling drugs over the past four years.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu