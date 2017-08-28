Oil prices volatile amid consequences of Hurricane Harvey

2017-08-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

World oil prices are volatile on Aug.28 amid the consequences of Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf of Mexico.

The price for October futures of Brent oil has increased by 0.29 percent to $52.56 per barrel as of 06:21 (UTC + 4).

The price for October futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped by 0.36 percent and stood at $47.70 per barrel.

Hurricane Harvey has led to a decrease in the US oil production. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has said that the crude output in the Gulf of Mexico has decreased by 25 percent due to the storm.

US oil and gas companies operating on shelf of the Gulf of Mexico have evacuated over 110 offshore production platforms and drilling rigs.

Harvey is the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004.

The storm is pounding the Texas coast and its millions of residents with hurricane-force winds knocking down trees, power poles and signs, and with torrential rain deluging streets.

---

