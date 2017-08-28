Conference on Central Asian Renaissance kicks off in Uzbekistan

Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Aug. 28

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The international scientific conference – “Central Asian Renaissance in the history of world civilization” has started its work in the Samarkand city (Uzbekistan), Trend’s correspondent reported.

The conference is being held under the auspices of UNESCO.

Representatives of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Research Centre for the Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) under the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and other international organizations have been invited to participate in the forum.

At the plenary and thematic sessions of the conference, famous scientists, experts and historians will make speeches on various aspects of the period of renaissance of science, culture, architecture and art in IX-XV centuries in Central Asia.

During the conference, the results of studies devoted to the Renaissance in the Central Asian region will be presented. Particular attention will be paid to the study of the historical significance and the role of the Great Silk Road in the economic and cultural development of the Asian continent, as well as in the evolution of scientific thought.

The modern development of Uzbekistan will also become a separate topic in the context of the ongoing transformations in various spheres in the country. Presentation devoted to the Uzbek investment and tourism potential will also be organized for foreign participants.