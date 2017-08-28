Oman remains largest non-OPEC producer in Mideast

2017-08-28 12:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Oman is the largest oil and natural gas producer in the Middle East that is not a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its report.

“Oman’s petroleum and other liquids production averaged more than 1 million barrels per day in 2016, its highest production level ever. Oman was on track to maintain this production level in 2017, but it reduced production to approximately 970,000 barrels per day in early 2017 to meet the production cut it agreed to, along with members of OPEC,” said the report.

According to the Oil & Gas Journal, Oman had 5.4 billion barrels of estimated proved oil reserves as of January 2017, ranking Oman as the 7th largest proved oil reserve holder in the Middle East and the 22nd largest in the world.

As for natural gas production, the start-up of the Khazzan tight gas field will significantly ease the pressure on Oman’s natural gas supplies, according to EIA.

“The greatest growth potential for Oman’s natural gas production is in the Khazzan-Makarem field in BP’s Block 61. The field is a tight gas formation, and BP proposed two phases to develop the 10.5 Tcf of recoverable gas resources. Combined plateau production from Phases 1 and 2 is expected to total approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), equivalent to about 40 percent of Oman’s current total domestic gas production,” said the report.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn