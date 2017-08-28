Four candidates registered to run for president in Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 28

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

The number of participants in the presidential race in Kyrgyzstan has significantly decreased, according to the information published on the website of Central Election Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

The Central Election Committee refused to register 20 candidates as they didn’t submit the subscription lists. Currently, the number of those applied to run in the election stands at 24.

As many as 4 candidates have already been registered to participate in the upcoming presidential election.

The next Presidential election in Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 15, 2017.

Country’s current President Almazbek Atambayev lacks the right of running in the upcoming election, as the Kyrgyz law prohibits the country’s citizen from being elected a President for two consecutive terms.

According to the Constitution, the President of the Kyrgyzstan may be elected for a six-year term.