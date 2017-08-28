Suspected terrorist neutralized in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

2017-08-28 13:05 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 11:27)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS) has eliminated Yashar Javadov, who was suspected of planning to commit a terrorist attack in the country, the State Service said in a message.

As a result of the counter-terrorism investigation, the SSS had established that, Azerbaijani citizen Yashar Javadov had joined a religious extremist terrorist group and took part in the military conflicts outside of the country. Upon return to Azerbaijan he had received funds from the mentioned group, acquired firearms and explosives, and was planning to commit an attack against a state institution.

In line with the criminal case initiated by the SSS, immediate operational-investigative measures were conducted in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli city. In the course of the measures conducted by SSS on Aug 27 Yashar Javadov was found using firearms in a public place. Suspect confronted the SSS’s special operations group with the armed resistance and, as a result, was eliminated.

Followed searches unveiled crime related documents, including direct proof of Javadov’s being funded by the terrorist group operating abroad.

Operational-investigative measures currently continue.