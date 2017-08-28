Hurricane Harvey: Turkish Airlines cancels flight to Houston

Turkish Airlines (THY) has canceled the flight from Istanbul to Houston, said the company in a message Aug. 28.

According to the message, the flight was cancelled due to the floods caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane Harvey has caused a catastrophic flood in Houston, forcing about 2,000 people to flee. State of emergency has been declared in the city, where transportation is practically paralyzed.

US President Donald Trump will visit hurricane-ravaged Texas on Aug. 29, the White House announced Sunday afternoon.

