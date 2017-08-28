Turkmenistan adopts law on cotton-growing

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s parliament has adopted the law “On cotton-growing”, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The draft law defines the legal, economic, organizational basis of cotton-growing in Turkmenistan and regulates relations related to the turnover of raw cotton and cotton products.

The adoption of this law will give a new impetus to the development of both cotton-growing and a number of related industries.

It was previously reported that 545,000 hectares have been allocated for cotton in Turkmenistan in 2017, from which it is planned to harvest 1,050,000 tons of raw materials.

Cotton is a significant export product of Turkmenistan and is a demanded raw material for dozens of modern enterprises of the dynamically developing textile industry in the country.