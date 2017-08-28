Azerbaijan resumes production at its biggest gas field

2017-08-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

BP has resumed production of natural gas at the biggest gas condensate field Shah Deniz in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea that was stopped earlier due to maintenance work at the platform, Tamam Bayatly, communications manager of the BP Azerbaijan Communication and External Affairs Department, told Trend Aug. 28.

Earlier, BP - operator of the Shah Deniz field development project – said in a message that in accordance with its annual work programme, production from the Shah Deniz platform will be suspended on 14 August for about 14 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken.

“On August 25, all planned work was completed, and gas production from the Shah Deniz platform was resumed. Currently, the whole system (platform, Sangachal terminal, South Caucasus Pipeline) has been gradually put into operation,” said Bayatly.

She added that the entire work program has been completed successfully and safely, and the maintenance work has been completed before the planned time.

The communications manager went on to say that respectively, the export of gas from Shah Deniz to Georgia and Turkey has been restored.

A contract for development of the Shah Deniz offshore field was signed on June 4, 1996. The field's reserve is estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas.

Azerbaijan produced 5.1 billion cubic meters of gas and 1.2 million tons of condensate (nearly 9.7 million barrels) in January-June 2017, as compared to about 5.4 billion cubic meters of gas and 1.3 million tons of condensate in the same period of 2016.

