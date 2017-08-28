Turkmenistan ratifies agreements with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

2017-08-28

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s parliament has adopted draft resolutions "On ratification of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan", "On Ratification of the Strategic Cooperation Treaty between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan”, said the Turkmen government in a message.

Turkmenistan and neighboring countries, which have impressive reserves of hydrocarbon resources, stand for diversification of energy flows. The implementation of the project on construction of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline, commissioned in 2009, is a good example for that.

Ashgabat is also ready to intensify cooperation within the project on supply of electricity from Central to South Asia along the route Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan. Ashgabat and Astana are discussing the prospects of trade and economic partnership, the development of legal and contractual base, the cooperation in the gas sector, agriculture, and the development of transboundary mineral deposits, transport, environment and fisheries.

Moreover, a project on construction of transnational railway route Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran was completed in December 2014. According to preliminary calculations, final annual volume of freight traffic may reach 10-12 million tons.

Goods can be freely transported to the countries of the Persian Gulf, to the Indian Ocean, and to be exported to Europe via this route. In 2016, Kazakhstan joined the Central Asia-Middle East (Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman) transport corridor project.