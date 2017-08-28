Caspian European Club Board Members’ elections to be held in Sept.

Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Board Members’ elections will be held on September 20, 2017, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said.

According to him, active stage of voting is running now. He noted that the elections were preceded by the preliminary voting held from May 17, 2017 till September 20, 2017. Any registered user can vote on the website http://caspianenergy.org/vote/index.php/en/vote-ru for a candidate who they think will properly represent interests of business, bring problems and proposals of entrepreneurs to the attention of representatives of government agencies, as well as promote much broader development of the business-to-government dialogue. Candidates have to score more than 1000 votes in order to take part in the elections.

Telman Aliyev noted that Caspian European Club members will be able to elect board members among candidates, who passed the preliminary voting, during the Caspian Energy Transport & ICT Forum to be held on September 20. “The election results will be declared on the same day at the traditional CEO Lunch”, he said.

According to him, elections are held every year in order to elect a new composition of the board members. Candidates are picked among heads of companies, presidents of branch clubs and heads of committees of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

Telman Aliyev called all entrepreneurs to take an active part in the preliminary voting.

He added that there can be a total of 12 members of the board of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club within the Club. The previous elections of the members of the board were held from June 13 to September 13. The first session of the new composition of the board took place on October 5, 2016.

Telman Aliyev stressed that video-addresses of candidates for the board membership of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club have been placed at www.caspianenergy.tv.

“We have prevented several attempts of unauthorized interference in the process of preliminary Internet voting. Any attempts to change voting results will be prevented by the group of IT specialists attracted from different ICT companies to ensure objective voting”, Telman Aliyev concluded.