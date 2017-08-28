Anti-PKK operations underway in Turkey’s eastern provinces

2017-08-28 18:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces are carrying out operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the provinces of Bitlis, Van, Erzincan and Mus, Turkey’s General Staff said Aug. 28.

Seven PKK members were eliminated and also explosives were seized during the operation.

Last week, the Turkish Armed Forces killed 34 PKK members.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu