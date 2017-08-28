New US co-chair of OSCE MG assumes his position

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The United States is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Schofer as the next US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, said the message from the US State Department.

The United States remains firmly committed to the Minsk Group Process and helping the sides reach a peaceful settlement to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said the message.

United States supports a just settlement that must be based on international law and Andrew Schofer looks forward to helping the sides achieve this goal, said the message.

The governments Azerbaijan and Armenia have been informed of Andrew Schofer’s appointment, according to the message.

Andrew Schofer will assume his new position effective immediately.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the surrounding districts.