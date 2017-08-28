Istanbul police detain over 600 people on suspicion of IS links

Istanbul police have said they detained 648 people in the city from August 2016 to August 2017 on suspicion of links to the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group.

The Istanbul police carried out 117 operations against IS members in the period.

“It was established that 282 detainees had links to IS and were members of armed groups in Syria and Iraq,” reads the police message.

The police message also said that 940 people were deported from Turkey between August 2016 and August 2017 as part of fight against IS.

