Rouhani required to widen political atmosphere at home (exclusive)

2017-08-28 23:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, August 26

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

Although President Hassan Rouhani has appointed the same interior minister as before, the president is required by reformists to create a more inclusive political atmosphere at home and promote activities of political parties, Abdollah Ansari, member of Baran Foundation (Foundation for Freedom, Growth and Development of Iran, headed by former president Mohammad Khatami) told Trend August 26.

"We hope that some real change is made to the domestic policy. The minister (Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli) has himself promised some changes," Ansari noted.

Last week Rouhani received votes of confidence for all but one of his ministers for his second administration (2017-2021).

Fazli, a conservative, was once again appointed as the interior minister. He had served on the same position in the previous Rouhani administration.

Nevertheless, Ansari said, the new Rouhani cabinet needs to take into serious account the relegation of some of its authority to local and provincial officials in order for the administrative affairs of those locations to run more effectively.

As for the other reformist concerns and expectations of the Rouhani administration, Ansari said the livelihood of people should be put high on agenda, especially considering the damages that sanctions have wrought on the economy.

Issues of water management, agriculture, and environment are also important points in the demands that reformists have of the incumbent administration, he noted.