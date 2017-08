North Korea ballistic missile flew 2,700 km: South Korea military

A North Korean ballistic missile launched on Tuesday from near the capital of Pyongyang flew about 2,700 km (1,677 miles) and reached an altitude of about 550 km, Reuters reported citing South Korea’s military.

The missile was fired at around 2057 GMT Monday and flew over Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staffs said, adding that it and the U.S. military are analyzing more information.