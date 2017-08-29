Turkey condemns Myanmar's use of disproportionate force

Turkey late Monday condemned the use of disproportionate force by Myanmar security officials in Rakhine state after militants attacked police and army posts, Anadolu reported.

“We are deeply worried that operations by Myanmar’s security forces in pursuit of (those behind) the August 25 attacks in Rakhine state will result in a serious humanitarian crisis. We condemn the use of disproportionate force which has led to hundreds of deaths and thousands of displaced people,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Our concerns have been conveyed to Myanmar’s authorities. We placed emphasis on protecting civilians from being harmed during operations, on not making more people displaced, on providing uninterrupted humanitarian aid to the region.”

The ministry said Turkey is ready to help Rohingya civilians fleeing Myanmar cross into Bangladesh and has informed the authorities in Bangladesh about this.

“Our expectation that the (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) will immediately take action has been conveyed to its general secretary,” it said.

“In order to resolve this sorry state of affairs, our efforts for Rohingya Muslims will actively continue.”

Deadly attacks by insurgents on border posts in Rakhine state broke out Friday, leaving nine police dead.

Later, media reports emerged that Myanmar security forces used disproportionate force and displaced thousands of Rohingya Muslim villagers, destroying homes with mortars and machine guns.

Tensions between Buddhists and Muslims have been simmering in the region since communal violence broke out in 2012.

A UN report last year said there had been human rights violations against Rohingya by the security forces, including crimes against humanity.

The UN documented mass gang-rape, killings -- including of infants and young children -- brutal beatings and disappearances. Rohingya representatives have said approximately 400 people were slain during a security crackdown last October.