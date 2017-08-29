No gender pay gap in Iran: MP (Exclusive)

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 28

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Unlike some other countries where there is great concern over gender pay gap, in Iran the payments for women and men are virtually the same, a member of the Iranian Parliament says.

"The minimum wage and basic salary are essentially the same for men and women here, because of the laws that we have," Parvaneh Mafi, who has also served as a member of the Society of Women of the Islamic Republic, told Trend August 28.

"There, however, may be minor differences that have to do with the fact that men are usually the bread winners of families, where sums are added to their salaries, or else differences in special occupations where the nature and field of job so necessitates," the parliamentarian said.

She also noted that for women who head households there are legal considerations that contribute to their income as well.

The gender pay gap is the average difference between a man's and a woman's remuneration.

There are two distinct numbers regarding the pay gap: unadjusted versus adjusted pay gap which takes into account differences in hours worked, occupations chosen, education and job experience.