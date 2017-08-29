Armenia 134 times breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 134 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Aug. 29.

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kamarli, Gaymagli, Gizilhajili and Bala Jafarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Berdavan village and on nameless heights of Armenia’s Noyemberyan district.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages and on nameless heights of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless heights of Armenia’s Berd district.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of the Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Shuraabad, Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the surrounding districts.