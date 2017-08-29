Turkey hopes for Qatar crisis solution during Eid al-Adha holiday

Turkey hopes for solution of the Qatari crisis in the days of Eid al-Adha holiday, the Turkish media reported citing the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan noted that the Qatari crisis hasn’t been resolved yet.

“Saudi Arabia plays a big role in resolving the Qatari crisis. It must use its authority in the region and give an impetus to the reconciliation process between the fraternal countries,” added the Turkish president.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

