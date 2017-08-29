UnionPay International cards to be fully operable in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Holders of plastic cards from UnionPay International will be able to carry out any banking operations in Azerbaijan through ATMs and POS terminals of AtaBank.

A relevant partnership agreement has been signed by Chairman of the Management Board of AtaBank Dayanat Guliyev and Chief Development Officer of UnionPay International Wang Lixin.

UnionPay International is a subsidiary of the Chinese financial services corporation China UnionPay.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Guliyev said the agreement will give a special impetus to development of banking sector in Azerbaijan.

“Total number of UnionPay International cards reaches five billion, including 70 million cards issued outside of China,” he said.

Guliyev pointed out that the Azerbaijani government attaches great importance to developing relations with China.