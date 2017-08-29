Turkey to further support Azerbaijan: presidential administration

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ankara will continue supporting Baku and strengthening ties with Azerbaijan in all areas, a source in the Turkish presidential administration told Trend Aug. 29.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan have not only strong political ties and common historical roots, but also joint economic and energy projects,” the source said, adding that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Turkey.

Strengthening relations with Azerbaijan is one of priorities for Turkey, the source noted.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.45 billion in January-July 2017.

