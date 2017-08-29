Albgaz hopes to conclude talks on TAP maintenance within 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Albania’s gas transmission system operator company Albgaz is in discussion with the consortium on construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on providing maintenance service in the pipeline’s Albanian section, a source in Albgaz told Trend.

In April, DESFA, the Greek gas transmission system operator and Albgaz signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture for maintenance of TAP in Albania.

“We have not received yet the scope of works as the first step from TAP AG which thinks to hire a company (local gas transmission system operator (TSO) for maintenance service in its Albanian section. Albgaz is in discussion with TAP AG and we believe to have all the chances to conclude within this year,” said the source.

The source noted that Albgaz was in discussion with Greek DESFA but the company will not anticipate any joint venture or other form of future cooperation regarding the maintenance services to Albanian TAP section with no one unless it receives full scope of works, philosophy, strategy, and details of operations and maintenance from TAP.

“Right now, we believe to be in a better position, than the ones when we were established, because we have been certified as TSO by the Albanian Regulator and recognized and certified by Energy Community Secretariat. We will get the full license within September 2017. With all this happening we then will continue collaboration with all TSO's to future potential gas developments in the best interest of Albgaz sh.a. and Albania,” added the source.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

