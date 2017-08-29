Turkish government has to take control of intelligence forces - Erdogan

2017-08-29 12:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish intelligence agencies should be controlled by the government, the country’s media outlets quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Aug. 29.

In case Turkish government does not control the intelligence forces, this may lead to serious problems, according to him.

“In all super powers, intelligence agencies are controlled by the government,” Erdogan noted.

On Aug. 25, certain decisions were taken amid the state of emergency in Turkey, according to which the country’s National Intelligence Organization will become subordinate to the presidential administration.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

More than 250 people were killed during the attempted coup.

Shortly after the prevention of the coup attempt, on July 20, the state of emergency was introduced in Turkey for a period of three months. After this, the state of emergency was three times extended for three months.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu