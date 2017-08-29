Turkey detains 6 IS members

Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Six members of the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group were detained in Turkey’s western province of Izmir, the provincial police said in a message Aug. 29.

According to the message, three detained terrorists are Syrian citizens, and the other three are citizens of Turkey.

Earlier, Istanbul police said 117 operations were held against IS members from August 2016 to August 2017, as a result of which 648 people were detained on suspicion of having links with the terrorist group.

