Regional security issues to be mulled in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

The agenda of next meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in Baku includes the development of cooperation in political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian spheres, as well as an exchange of views on regional security issues, a diplomatic source told Trend Aug. 29.

The three countries’ foreign ministers, Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mikheil Janelidze will also consider the implementation of the countries’ cooperation plan at the upcoming meeting, to be held in Baku on Sept. 7.

This ministerial meeting was initiated on June 8, 2012, in the Turkish city of Trabzon as part of the Trabzon Declaration signed by foreign ministers. The Declaration reflects the most important areas of mutual cooperation among Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in such areas as economy, energy, infrastructure, transport, culture and humanitarian sphere.

These meetings provide an opportunity to discuss the opportunities of regional partnership in a trilateral format, promote the development of bilateral relations based on mutual benefits, and strengthen regional prosperity, stability and security.

The previous meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey was held in Tbilisi on February 19, 2016.