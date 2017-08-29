Norwegian company to provide technology for deep-water drilling at Azerbaijani gas field

2017-08-29 13:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Norway’s IKM Cleandrill has been awarded a contract for riserless mud circulating system services by Total E&P ABSHERON BV on behalf of JOCAP, Joined Operating Company for Absheron Project, said the message from the company.

The company will start offshore operations at Absheron in early 2018, according to the message.

The contract will include the installation of IKM’s MRR500 mud recovery system onto a new semisubmersible drill rig named after Heydar Aliyev, and provision of subsea drilling fluid pumping services as part of Absheron project’s drilling campaign, said the message.

The project is technically challenging, with deep water, high mud weights and potentially harsh environmental conditions. IKM is upgrading their standard MRR500 system with increased pumping power to meet this requirement.

This contract’s award represents a significant win for IKM Cleandrill, said Tom Hasler, Managing Director.

“Total undertook a detailed evaluation of the MRR500XL system as part of the bidding process, and our technical department has once again re-set the benchmark for mud recovery technology to meet their requirements. Moving into the Caspian region is strategically important for the company. We look forward to providing excellent service for Absheron project,” added Hasler.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and TOTAL signed a framework agreement on the main contractual and commercial principles regulating the program of the first phase of Absheron field’s development.

The first phase of the field’s development envisages drilling of one well at a sea depth of 450 meters. The production will stand at up to 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year and these volumes will be used in Azerbaijan’s domestic market. It is planned to produce first gas from the field in 2019.

TOTAL is expected to adopt the final investment decision on Absheron by late 2017 and the first appraisal well will be drilling in late 2017. The approximate cost of the first phase is estimated at $1 billion.

Absheron’s reserves are estimated at 350 billion cubic meters of gas and 45 million tons of condensate, according to the estimations of SOCAR geologists.

Absheron project will be operated by JOCAP (50 percent SOCAR, 50 percent TOTAL).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn