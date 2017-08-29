Iran expects $30B investment deal with European, Asian countries

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 29

By Mehdi Sepahvand, Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

A senior Iranian official has said the country is expected to ink a $30 billion investment agreement with four European countries and one Asian country.

Head of foreign investment organization of Iran, Mohammad Khazaei, has said the deal is expected to be finalized within the next one month.

Addressing a conference on Islamic banking in Tehran on Tuesday, the official said Iran had earlier signed an $8 billion deal with South Korea, Trend correspondent reported.

The official, however, declined to disclose the names of the European and Asian countries planning to invest in Iran.

He added that under the current situation in which the US is making efforts to put more pressure on Iran, such agreements would leave a positive impact on the country’s plans to expand its cooperation with the outside world.