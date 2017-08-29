Around 60% of TAP pipes welded in Greece, Albania

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Nearly 60 percent of pipes have been welded as part of construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Greece and Albania, TAP AG consortium said in a message on its Twitter page.

This accounts for 458 kilometers of the total of 765 kilometers of TAP route in those two countries.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

