Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport switches to new technological solutions (PHOTO)

2017-08-29 14:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Passenger traffic of Azerbaijan’s main air harbor - Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to increase steadily every year. Only for the first seven months of this year the Airport served 30 percent more passengers than the same period in 2016. Thus, the Airport achieves its main goal – to become one of the main hubs in the region in the near future.

In order to freely scale up its activities and guarantee uninterrupted passenger service, Heydar Aliyev International Airport jointly with the company Amadeus presented the first fully automated solution on the cloud-based airport management system.

Baggage management system, airport operational database, flight information display system and many others are among the services provided under this cloud-based solution.

The relevant cooperation agreement was reached between President of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines, Jahangir Askerov and Francisco Pérez-Lozao, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth Businesses at Amadeus.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has two passenger terminals, designed to serve 9 million passengers annually. The new airport terminal of Heydar Aliyev International Airport (Terminal 1), built in accordance with all up-to-date aviation and technological requirements, was put into operation in April 2014. Its total area is 65,000 square meters.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the category of "4 stars" by the Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

In March this year, Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport was named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services, being awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards.