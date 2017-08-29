Uzbekistan - most attractive country for Russian non-primary exports

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 29

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan became the most attractive country for Russian non-primary and non-energy export products.

The Russian Export Center presented an updated ranking of prospective importing countries on Aug. 29, according to the information published on the center’s official website.

In the updated ranking, Uzbekistan took over the first spot, while Poland was moved to second place. The top five also included Germany, Turkey and India.

Analysts of the Russian Export Center made a ranking on the basis of 14 unique indicators, reflecting the prospects of non-primary exports of Russia to a particular country.

Imports from Russia, trade complementarity, transport accessibility, import growth rates, GDP growth are among these indicators.

Ranking is compiled of the data from 2015-2017.