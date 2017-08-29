YARAT Contemporary Art Space holding children’s festival “Let’s unite”

YARAT Contemporary Art Space is delighted to announce annual children’s festival this time with a slogan “Let’s unite”.

This year’s festival theme is inspired by “Suns and Neons above Kazakhstan” exhibition featuring works by artists of mainly two generations. All of the activities presented at the festival this year are designed to encourage participation of not only children ages from 3 and up but also their parents and grandparents.

The program of the festival:

Face-painting – Sevimli Bala

Children’s yoga – The Art of Living

Painting workshop – Narmina Bagirova, Qafar Rzayev

Exclusive workshop by VIVA Dessert

Dance workshop – Ilham Osmanov Dance and Art Studio, Emin Useynov

Collage making workshop - Hatem Alizadeh

Exclusive workshop “Create a memory” - Novruz Mammadov

Recycle materials workshop – Zemfira Azimova

Dance performance – Show Balet “NERO”

Open air Yallli workshop – Ilham Osmanov Dance and Art Studio

All together “YALLI” on the boulevard

If you want to be a part of this celebration of upcoming academic year, please call us in advance to register for workshops since the number of spots for each is limited. Anyone can sign up to 3 elements.

For registration call: (+99450) 246-92-92.