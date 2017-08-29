Turkey: Construction of BTK logistics center on schedule

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Construction of a logistics center within the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project is going on according to schedule, a source in the Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications of Turkey told Trend Aug. 29.

The source noted that the logistics center, being built in Turkey’s Kars Province, will be commissioned in October 2018.

Ahmet Arslan, minister of transport, maritime and communications of Turkey, is expected to inspect the construction of the logistics center on Aug. 29, the source added.

The project’s cost is about 94.3 million Turkish liras (about $27.34 million as of Aug. 29).

Earlier, Turkey’s Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications told Trend that a land plot of 300,000 square meters was allotted to construct the logistics center.

Annually, 412,000 tons of cargo will be transported through the logistics center.

An agreement on creation of the logistics center was signed on July 19 during the visit of Head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov to the Kars Province in order to get familiar with the progress in the BTK project.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. Peak capacity of the railway will be 17 million tons of cargo per year.

