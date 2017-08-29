Turkish ministry condemns Kirkuk Provincial Council decision on referendum

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemns the decision of Kirkuk Provincial Council on taking part in the referendum on independence of the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq, the Turkish ministry said in a message sent to Trend on Aug. 29.

It should be noted that the Kirkuk Provincial Council has decided to participate in the referendum on independence of the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq. The referendum is scheduled for Sept. 25.

According to the message, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry the Kirkuk Provincial Council’s decision contradicts the constitution of Iraq.

“The Kirkuk Provincial Council, like the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq, opposes the Iraqi constitution,” says the message.

