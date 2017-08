Armenian PM sacks deputy minister of emergency situations

Aykaram Mkhitaryan has been dismissed as the deputy minister of emergency situations of Armenia in accordance with a decision of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Armenian media report Aug. 29.

Karapetyan also appointed Ara Nazaryan as the new deputy minister of emergency situations.

Ara Nazaryan was previously sacked as the deputy defense minister by a decree of the Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.