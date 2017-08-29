Azerbaijan needs over 1,000 hotels - Tourism Association

2017-08-29 18:31 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

For the further development of tourism, over 1,000 hotels of different types and levels of service need to operate in Azerbaijan, Muzaffar Agakarimov, adviser of the chairman of Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA), told Trend Aug. 29.

He said that at the moment there are 575 hotels in Azerbaijan, and it is not enough.

“The importance of attracting more tourists to Azerbaijan has been repeatedly noted,” he said. “However,there are about 155 hotels in Baku, and also there are hotels in Azerbaijan, which have only 7-10 rooms.”

It should be noted that 956,000 tourists arrived in Azerbaijan in January-May 2017 as compared to 768,000 tourists in the same period last year.