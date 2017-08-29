ADY Express launches Georgia-Azerbaijan container train

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

A subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Logistics Company called ADY Express LLC has launched new container block train on the Poti/Batumi (Georgia) - Keshla station (Azerbaijan) route, said company’s the website.

The train is scheduled to depart three times a week and cover a distance of 900 kilometers in 30 hours, according to the website.

The all-inclusive tariff for the transportation of a 20-foot container is set at $800, while the all-inclusive tariff for the transportation of a 40-foot container is set at $1,000.

ADY Express LLC was established by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. Company’s main goals are comprised of the provision of online services for the freight forwarders and large cargo owners, as well as the attraction of new transit cargo volumes to be transported through Azerbaijan.