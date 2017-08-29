Currency purchase in Uzbek exchange offices to be uninterrupted

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

The regulation on the procedure for the provision of cash reinforcement to commercial banks’ purchase of cash foreign currency from individuals by the country’s Central Bank has come into effect in Uzbekistan.

This was stated in the information published on the official website of the Uzbek Central Bank, Aug 29.

This document establishes the procedure for providing commercial banks with the necessary amounts of cash for the foreign currency purchases from the individuals at the currency exchange offices.

This regulation will ensure the uninterrupted operation of the exchange offices, as well as the timely and high-qualitatively customer service.

The official exchange rate of US dollar against Uzbek soum was set at 4,198 on Aug. 29.