BTK railway to be ready in September - minister

2017-08-29 19:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be completed in September, Ahmet Arslan, the minister of Transport, Maritime and Communications of Turkey, said in an interview with TRT Haber TV channel.

According to the minister, the work is underway to complete the project on the territory of Georgia.

Arslan said that, after the BTK is built in September, the opening of the railway will take place during the next few months.

The minister said that, BTK is one of the most important projects in the region.

He added that, the work is also underway to build a logistics center in the Kars Province.

“It is planned to build a number of logistics centers in Turkey, after the construction of the logistics center in Kars is completed,” the minister said.

An agreement on the creation of the logistics center was signed on July 19, during the visit of the Head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov to the Kars Province. That visit was related to Gurbanov’s familiarization with the progress of the BTK project.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. Peak capacity of the railway will be at 17 million tons of cargo per year.

