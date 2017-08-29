Declaring Iran non-compliant with no evidence would be difficult - expert

Declaring Iran non-compliant with the JCPOA (aka nuclear deal) without the evidence would be difficult, an expert believes.

“Till now, Iran is keeping all of its promises made during the deal. Without a legal base or evidence of breaches, it is very difficult to declare that Iran has violated the agreement,” Andrea Falconi, security and political analyst, told Trend.

Therefore, it cannot simply be done because of Trump’s decision, according to the expert.

Moreover, this decision would be disavowed by the defense and security counselors of Trump, he noted.

“As in every negotiation, we have two plates of the balance. On one you have the possibility to declare Iran compliant or non-compliant, on the other, you have Iranian involvement in Syrian civil war,” he said.

Thus, Trump’s final decision will depend on the willingness of the US to keep Iranian soldiers on Syrian soil fighting against ISIS.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia – plus Germany signed the nuclear deal on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

The agreement limits Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The US Congress requires the administration’s certification (every 90 days) of Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal. Trump’s administration has already declared Iran in compliance, as required by law, twice during his tenure.

Nonetheless, Trump’s remarks forecasting that the US would declare Iran non-compliant when the next review is due in September, have cast shadows over the future of the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.