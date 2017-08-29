“Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan played role of bridge between East, West”

2017-08-29 20:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 29

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have played the role of a bridge between the East and the West, the two countries also have served to the integration of science and culture in the Muslim world, said Professor Isa Habibbayli, PhD, vice president of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

He made the remark on Aug. 29, at the plenary session of the international scientific conference “Central Asian Renaissance in the history of world civilization”, which started on Aug. 28 in Samarkand city.

“Ancient caravan routes and the Great Silk Road, which connected the East and the West, played leading roles in the emergence of Muslim Renaissance culture in the Middle East, Central Asia, the Caucasus, including Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan,” he said.

According to Habibbayli, the processes, which had started with the establishment of economic ties, gave impetus to the development of a dialogue among cultures.

Thus, cultural integration, along the routes of the Great Silk Road, had a strong impact on the development of science, culture and literature in the countries, the territories of which these routes crossed, including Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan; this had happened while the cultural revival in Central Asia and the Caucasus made an outstanding contribution to the development of world civilization, Habibbayli added.

Earlier, it was reported that the international scientific conference – “Central Asian Renaissance in the history of world civilization” has started its work in the Samarkand city on Aug. 28.

The conference is being held under the auspices of UNESCO.

Representatives of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Research Centre for the Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) under the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and other international organizations have been invited to participate in the forum.

During three days of the work of the forum, famous scientists, experts and historians will make speeches on various aspects of the period of renaissance of science, culture, architecture and art in IX-XV centuries in Central Asia.

Within the conference, the results of studies devoted to the Renaissance in the Central Asian region will be presented. Particular attention will be paid to the study of the historical significance and the role of the Great Silk Road in the economic and cultural development of the Asian continent, as well as in the evolution of scientific thought.