Iran denies access for inspectors to its military facilities

2017-08-29 20:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Iran will not allow any foreign inspections at its military facilities despite US pressure, government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht said Aug. 29, Sputnik International reported.

“Iran’s military facilities are secret (sites), and not everybody can have access to them,” Nobakht said at a press conference, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

The spokesman added that the US was simply dreaming when it talked about foreign access to Iranian military facilities. Nobakht also pointed out that such remarks were unacceptable.

Last week, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to seek access to Iranian military bases in order to make sure that they were not used for activities banned under the Iranian nuclear deal, which has been largely criticized by President Donald Trump and some members of his administration.

Earlier this month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that Tehran may pull out from the nuclear deal if the US continues its policy of sanctions against Tehran.

In July 2015, Iran, the EU and the so-called P5+1 group of nations, comprised of the US, Russia, France, Germany, the UK and China, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) known as the Iranian nuclear deal, which implies the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions on Iran in exchange for assurances that Tehran’s nuclear program remains peaceful. However, the US introduced new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile program prompting Tehran's criticism.